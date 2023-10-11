Kerala HC revises dress code for women judicial officers, salwar-kameez & trousers get nod

Kochi, Oct 11 The Kerala High Court while taking into account the changing times, has revised the dress code for women judicial officers in the state.

Saree was the norm for the woman and from now on salwar-kameez or blouse/shirt with full length trousers or skirts have now been allowed.

But the colour of the dress has to be black and white besides it has to be"modest and simple", says the order.

Following the change, the order dated October 7 gives a brief description and details which includes, white colour saree with black collar blouse with full/half sleeves and stiff/soft bands and collars with black gown as required, as worn at present.

White salwar (full or half sleeves) with high neck/collar, white or black kameez of modest fit and covering ankle, with black full sleeved coat/black vest with soft/stiff collar and bands and gowns as required.

White full sleeved high neck blouse/shirt with collar along with modest full ankle length trousers/skirts in black with stiff/soft collar and bands and black full sleeved coat/black vest with soft/stiff collar and bands, and gown cane be worn as required.

--IANS

