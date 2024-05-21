Kerala HC seeks suggestions from advocates body to reduce pendency

Kochi, May 21 Kerala High Court's Justice Devan Ramachandran, who heads the Arrears Committee, has asked the Kerala High Court Advocates' Association (KHCAA) for suggestions to tackle the pendency of cases.

The Judge has written to the KHCAA to come up with their recommendations and suggestions on how best the pendency of cases in the High Court can be reduced and has also asked them to list out the details of infructuous cases so these can be disposed of on a particular day.

The KHCAA on Tuesday asked its members to come up with ideas on how this issue can be tackled

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor