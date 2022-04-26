Kerala HC sets aside vigilance probe in Pampa sand mining deal

Kerala High Court set aside the Vigilance probe in the mining of flood-accumulated sand from the Triveni bank of river Pampa in Kerala.

Earlier the Thiruvananthapuram Vigilance Court had ordered a Vigilance probe into the matter.

The court set aside the vigilance court order on a review petition filed by the state government.

Earlier the Vigilance Court ordered the probe on a complaint filed by the Senior Congress Leader Ramesh Chennithala after the state denied his demand for a Vigilance probe. He had alleged corruption in awarding the contract to a Kannur-based firm to mine and transport sand.

Chennithala demanded a Vigilance probe after reports emerged that the former Chief Secretary Tom Jose, the then Chief Secretary Viswas Mehta, and the then State Police Chief Loknath Behera had flown to Pampa in a helicopter taken on wet lease from Pawan Hans and conducted a meeting to finalise the deal.

Chennithala filed the complaint when he was the opposition leader of Kerala.

( With inputs from ANI )

