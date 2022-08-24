Kerala HC stays 'controversial' order in social activist case

Kochi, Aug 24 A single bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday stayed a 'controversial' order of the Kozhikode Sessions Court which had, while granting anticipatory bail to activist Civic Chandran, held that a sexual harassment case would not prima facie stand if the victim was wearing a "sexually provocative dress".

The Kerala government had appealed the lower court's order which granted bail to Chandran who was charged with outraging the modesty of a woman.

However with the High Court staying the lower court's order, Chandran got relief when it ruled that he shall not be arrested until the matter is heard by the High Court.

"Considering the age of the accused, he shall not be arrested till the disposal of this," the order stated.

Eyebrows were raised at the judgment of the lower court and a few days later the judge was one of the magistrates who were transferred.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor