Kerala HC to hear Jeweller's bail plea on Tuesday in actress harassment case

Kochi, Jan 10 A day after a lower court denied bail to jewellery magnate Boby Chemmanur, the Kerala High Court on Friday questioned the urgency of hearing his bail plea and scheduled the case for Tuesday, January 14.

On Thursday, Chemmanur was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with an actress harassment case. He was subsequently transferred to a jail in Kochi.

In an urgent petition filed on Friday morning, Chemmanur's counsel argued that the lower court had failed to thoroughly examine the case, necessitating an appeal to the High Court. However, the High Court emphasized the need to follow due process, stating that the state government and police must be heard before any decision is made. Notices were issued, and the matter was deferred to Tuesday.

The court also admonished Chemmanur for his public statements, cautioning that such remarks could harm others and should be avoided. Despite assurances from his counsel that such behavior would not be repeated, the court insisted on differing the hearing date.

As a result, Chemmanur will remain in custody until Tuesday.

The controversy began when popular Malayalam actress Honey Rose accused Chemmanur of using derogatory language against her during an incident that occurred four months ago. Rose publicly disclosed the matter on social media earlier this week, revealing her decision to lodge a police complaint. She also warned that she might extend her complaint to Chemmanur's close associates if necessary.

Her initial post, which did not name Chemmanur, triggered widespread cyberattacks against her. Authorities have since arrested around two dozen people involved in these attacks.

Chemmanur was taken into custody by the Kerala Police from his Wayanad resort on Wednesday morning following Rose's complaint. He was transported to Kochi later that evening, interrogated, and formally arrested by the local police.

On Thursday, a lengthy hearing at the lower court ended in the denial of Chemmanur's bail request.

Honey Rose, who made her acting debut in the 2005 Malayalam film ‘Boyy Friennd’, gained widespread recognition with the 2012 film ‘Trivandrum Lodge’. Today, she is a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, particularly in public events.

Chemmanur, the chairman of Chemmanur International Group, is a well-known businessman and philanthropist. He garnered attention for bringing late football legend Diego Maradona to Kerala in 2012 and organizing a record-breaking 812 km marathon in 2014 to promote blood donation. This initiative led to the establishment of the world’s largest blood bank, facilitating approximately 1.4 million blood donations.

The current allegations have cast a shadow over Chemmanur’s reputation, which was built over decades of high-profile ventures and charitable efforts.

