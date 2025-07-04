Kerala HC to pass detailed judgment for improving judicial system in Lakshadweep

Kochi, July 4 The Kerala High Court on Friday orally said that it will pass a detailed judgment outlining guidelines for improving the judicial system in Lakshadweep.

This oral reference came when a Special Bench of Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice A.A.Ziyad Rahman was hearing a suo motu case initiated to address the issues pertaining to the judicial system in the Union Territory.

This reference came based on a writ petition filed by a lawyer resident in Kalpeni of Lakshadweep Islands outlining the issues related to the judicial system in the Union Territory in 2020.

Later in 2025, a suo motu writ petition was registered by the Kerala High Court by converting the aforesaid writ petition.

In continuation of that, in January this year, the Court gave a direction to the High Court administration to submit a report on the facility of e-filing in the islands and also the facilities for going hi-tech.

Then there was another meeting in March-April 2025 and a report to the court detailing the particulars regarding installation of e-filing structure, creation of permanent posts of Public Prosecutor and Assistant Public Prosecutor, setting up of infrastructure for District Legal Services Authority, increasing bandwidth of internet connectivity, welfare funds for advocates practicing in the island was submitted.

On Friday, when the case came up, the court was apprised that the installation of infrastructure for setting up e-filing equipment and videoconferencing (VC) equipment is complete.

It was also informed that the courts in the Union Territory have started using VC in court proceedings, but e-filing is yet to commence.

Besides, it was informed that two training sessions for advocates and court staff regarding e-filing and VC have been completed.

It was then, the special bench orally observed that it would pass a detailed judgment incorporating guidelines on each topic and posted the case for August 1 for orders.

