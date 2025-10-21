Kerala HC to register new case to safeguard secrecy in Sabarimala gold theft probe

Kochi, Oct 21 The Kerala High Court on Tuesday decided to suo motu register a fresh case in connection with the Sabarimala gold theft investigation, underscoring the need to maintain complete confidentiality in the ongoing probe.

The decision followed a review of the progress made by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the court to probe the alleged disappearance of gold plates from the Sabarimala temple.

Taking into account the sensitive nature of the case, the bench observed that certain aspects of the investigation required an additional layer of protection.

The new case is based on a report earlier submitted by the Special Commissioner of the Sabarimala temple.

Notably, the court has included only the state government, the Travancore Devaswom Board, and the Devaswom Vigilance Department as respondents.

None of the ten individuals named as accused in the two FIRs filed have been made parties to the new proceedings.

This shows the court’s seriousness in getting to the bottom of the truth, ensuring that no confidential details of the investigation were leaked, and preserving the integrity of the probe.

The proceedings were held in camera, with both the government and Devaswom counsels present.

During the hearing, the SIT, led by SP S. Sashidharan, sought an additional two weeks to continue its investigation beyond the initially sanctioned six-week period.

The court posted the case for November 15.

The high court’s move to register a separate case is seen as a step to balance judicial oversight with the need for absolute secrecy in one of the most sensitive temple-related investigations in recent years.

The fresh direction from the Court appears to have come at a time when both the Congress and the BJP, ever since the scam surfaced, have been demanding the resignation of Devasom Minister V.N.Vasavan and the members of the Devasom Board and have also sought a probe by a national agency.

