Kerala HC to view 'Haal' film on Oct 25 amid CBFC row over beef biryani scene

Kochi, Oct 21 The Kerala High Court on Tuesday fixed October 25 as the date to screen the much-debated Malayalam film 'Haal', starring Shane Nigam, to assess whether the Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) objections to certain scenes are justified.

The court's intervention follows CBFC’s directive to cut or modify certain scenes, including a depiction of beef biryani and a dialogue referring to a ceremonial salute. Justice V.G. Arun, who earlier announced that he would personally view the film, set the screening at Padamugal Colour Planet studio in Kakkanad at 7 p.m. on October 25, in the presence of the petitioners, the filmmakers, and the respondents from the CBFC, along with their counsel.

The case will be listed again on October 30 for further proceedings.

The filmmakers, represented by counsel, argued that the contested scenes are integral to the narrative and that the CBFC’s suggested cuts would compromise artistic freedom.

The dispute has delayed the film’s censor certificate, postponing its release, originally slated for September 12.

Haal, directed by debutant Veer, also features Sakshi Vaidya in the female lead, alongside an ensemble cast including Johnny Antony, Nath, Vineeth Beep Kumar, K. Madhupal, Sangeetha Madhavan Nair, Joy Mathew, Nishant Sagar, Niyas Becker, Riyas Narmakala, Suresh Krishna, Ravindran, Sohan Seenulal, Manoj KU, Unniraj, and Sreedhanya.

The film is planned for simultaneous release in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada, and marks the Malayalam debut of Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari.

The High Court also allowed the Catholic Congress to intervene, citing concerns that certain plot points in Haal may portray the Bishop of Thamarassery endorsing controversial themes and could hurt religious sentiments, potentially disturbing social harmony.

The fans and the film industry are closely watching the upcoming court screening, as the verdict could not only decide Haal’s release but also set a precedent in the ongoing debate over creative freedom versus regulatory oversight in Indian cinema.

