Kerala HC unites lesbian couple separated by parents

Kochi, May 31 Two young woman, who were close friends for long from their schooldays, got a shocker when their parents refused them to live together, but the Kerala High Court got into the act and on Tuesday united the two.

The two are Adila Nazreen, 22, and Fathima Noor, 23, who, for a while, have been working in Chennai. But when they two decided to inform their parents on their decision to live together, strong opposition surfaced and Noor was forcefully taken away by her parents.

But not one to sit back, Nazreen filed a habeas corpus petition before the division bench of Justices K.Vinod Chandran and C.Jayachandran.

When the judges took up the case again on Tuesday, and became convinced that the two wanted to live together, the necessary orders were passed and the two were allowed to live according to their wishes.

The two came into touch when they were students at a school in Saudi Arabia when they were in Class 11 and since then the two have been close and decided to live together.

The case took a turn when Nazreen posted a video on Facebook after her partner was once again separated from her and isolated at her parents' house.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor