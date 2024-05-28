Kerala Hit by Relentless Rains, Disrupting Normal Life in Kochi and Surrounding Areas (Watch)

Kerala experienced a resurgence of heavy rainfall and gusty winds on Tuesday, leading to widespread disruptions in normal activities. In Kochi and its neighboring areas, numerous roads, both narrow lanes and major thoroughfares, succumbed to flooding as the downpour persisted throughout the day. Consequently, residents found themselves confined to their homes, unable to navigate the inundated streets. The inclement weather also resulted in sluggish traffic movement along highways as vehicles grappled with the adverse conditions.

Waterlogging disrupted normal life in the Kakkanad-Infopark and Aluva-Edappally areas, while heavy rains pounded the city and rural regions of Thiruvananthapuram district since Monday night. In villages across Thiruvananthapuram, uprooted trees and overflowing streams added to the challenges. Nearby Neyyattinkara witnessed severe damage to a house as a result of a tree collapsing during the relentless rainfall and strong winds. Regions such as Nedumangadu, Neyyattinkara, Kattakkada, and Amboori, situated in the elevated terrains of the district, experienced widespread precipitation.

#WATCH | Kerala: Waterlogging witnessed in parts of Kochi, Ernakulam.



Visuals from Kaipadamugal area

According to locals, a portion of a hill behind the famous Bali mandapam at Papanasam in nearby Varkala caved in because of heavy rains. The eco-tourism centre in hill station Ponmudi was closed following bad weather. With heavy rains continuing to lash rural areas of Thiruvananthapuram, the shutters of Aruvikkara dam here have been raised up to 90 cm, district authorities said.

According to the latest update from the Indian Meteorological Department, moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and gusty wind speeds reaching upto 40 kmph is likely to occur at one or two places in Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts on Tuesday.