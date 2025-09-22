Kerala Horror: Man Kills Wife With Knife, Confesses on Social Media in Kollam

In shocking turn of events husband allegedly hacked his 39-year-old wife to death in t Koothanadi near Punalur in Kollam. After doing murdering he came online and confessed his crime. As per the information provided by the police couple had marital issues and in morning when deceased identified Shalini went to take a bath accused attacked her with a knife on her neck, chest and back.

As reported by PTI, after comitting crime, he allgedey went live on facebook admitting to the murder and making allegations of distrust and misappropriation of jewellery against Shalini. After live he went to police station and inform about the crime. Police arrived at the house and found Shalini dead. Her body was taken to the hospital.

Based on a complaint by the couple's 19-year-old son, a murder case was registered under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police said the forensic team is examining the house and that the victim's and accused's mobile phones have been seized.