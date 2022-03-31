Kerala hotel worker rape and kills a pregnant goat in Kasaragod

On Tuesday night a horrific incident took place in Kerala's Kasaragod district, police have arrested a man for allegedly raping and killing a pregnant goat. The accused has been identified as Senthil, is a hotel worker, and he was arrested after the hotel owner filed a complaint against him.

The hotel owner said, other workers, woke up to the noises of bleating around 11 pm on Tuesday, when they got up to the noise they saw a pregnant goat bleeding outside its cage, and also saw a person running outside the cage. Later the person was identified as one of the workers from the hotel named Senthil, who has been working in the hotel for almost two years.

However, the case has been registered against the accused and he has been charged under the Indian Penal Code with animal cruelty. But the owner also alledges that two more people were involved in the crime but police only found Senthil.

Hosdurg station house officer "The preliminary report of the government veterinary surgeon who conducted the post-mortem showed that the goat was subjected to unnatural sex. The reason for death will be revealed only in the detailed report."