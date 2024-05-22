Kerala: Hundreds of Dead Fish Found Floating in Periyar River; Chemical Pollution Suspected (Watch Video)

Hundreds of dead fish were reported floating in Kerala's Periyar River on May 22, following the suspected release of chemicals into the river from industries in Ernakulam district.

The dead fish were found floating on a large scale on the morning of May 21, near the Pathalam bund and downstream. Fishermen engaged in cage farming in Cheranalloor reported losses, with more than 150 fish cages completely destroyed. Locals complain that the chemical waste from the Edyar industrial area is being dumped into the river, causing these incidents.

#WATCH | Kerala: A large number of dead fish were seen floating in Periyar River, in Ernakulam (Eloor, Chernalloor, Chittoor, Pachalam). Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ozElMwn8ME — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2024

A joint investigation led by the Sub-Collector will begin today into the mass death of fish in Periyar. The District Collector told Asianet News that if the Pollution Control Board is found guilty, action will be taken. A decision will soon be made on compensating the farmers, including those involved in fish farming, who have suffered losses amounting to lakhs of rupees. When the issue was noticed, the Collector directed that the report be submitted within a week.