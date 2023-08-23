Kerala IG arrested by Crime Branch for links with fake antique dealer released on bail

Kochi, Aug 23 Kerala Inspector General of Police G. Lakshman, who was arrested by the Crime Branch on Wednesday, was later released on bail as per the directions of the Kerala High Court.

The 1997 batch IPS officer hailing from Telangana was suspended in 2021 for his alleged close links with fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal, who is presently under judicial custody.

Lekshman was all set to be promoted to the rank of Additional Director General of Police in January 2022, but after his suspension the move was kept on hold.

Ever since 54-year-old Mavunkal was arrested by the Crime Branch from his home-cum-museum at Kochi in September 2021 after victims approached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with complaints that they were duped of Rs 10 crore by this "master fraud", the name of Lakshman and his alleged close links with Mavunkal has been in the news.

Since the Crime Branch then did not name Lakshman as an accused, he was reinstated in service in February this year. But things went for a toss after the probe team named state Congress President and Lok Sabha member K. Sudhakaran as an accused .

Sudhakaran after appearing before the police on June 23 was arrested and released on bail soon after, as he had secured anticipatory bail from the high court.

Soon after that the probe team named Lakshman an accused, but he secured anticipatory bail from the high court.

He appeared before the probe team for questioning on Wednesday and after a few hours, his arrest was recorded before he was released on bail.

Mavunkal took all his high-profile guests into his fold by showcasing antiques in his collection which he claimed included the "staff of Moses" and "two of the 30 silver coins that were taken by Judas to cheat Jesus Christ".

The police said that he also displayed a throne said to be used by Tipu Sultan, as well as a huge collection of old Qurans, Bibles (Old Testament and New Testament), and old handwritten copies of Bhagavad Gita.

Mavunkal used to invite several VIPs to his palatial residence, a part of which was converted into a museum to house his 'precious' antiques.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor