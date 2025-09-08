Kerala Islamic scholar Nadwi claims some politicians have 'in-charge wives'

Kozhikode, Sep 8 In remarks that seem certain to trigger a political controversy in Kerala, Islamic scholar and Darul Huda Islamic University Vice Chancellor Dr Bahahudeen Muhammed Nadwi alleged that several ministers, MPs, and MLAs maintain "in-charge wives" apart from their legal spouses.

Speaking at the Sunni Mahal Federation conference in Madavoor in Kozhikode, Nadvi claimed that many political leaders project themselves as respectable figures in society while privately engaging in practices similar to polygamy.

"They all have one wife, but they also keep another as a ‘wife-in-charge’. If I ask those who don’t have such arrangements to raise their hands, none would be there," he alleged.

He further referred to former Kerala Chief Minister E.M.S. Namboodiripad’s mother, claiming she was married at the age of 11.

The reference was seen as part of his larger argument defending child marriage, a practice that certain orthodox Muslim groups have been accused of attempting to revive.

In recent years, some Muslim organisations have been accused of campaigning to re-establish polygamy and to allow marriages of girls before they turn 18, despite national laws prohibiting the practice.

Nadvi’s remarks come in this context, as he sought to justify early marriages by citing historical examples.

However, his comments about political leaders allegedly keeping "in-charge wives" apart from their spouses are likely to provoke widespread outrage.

While no minister or legislator has yet responded directly, Nadvi’s comments are expected to spark sharp political reactions in Kerala, particularly given the sensitivity surrounding issues of polygamy, child marriage, and personal law reforms.

Muslims in Kerala account for around 23 to 24 per cent of the 3.34 crores state population and rank second behind Hindus, who account for more than 50 per cent, while Christian’s are ranked third with around 20 to 21 per cent.

