Kerala: Kin allege shop owner committed suicide after harassment by bank officials, stage protest

Thiruvananthapuram, Sept 26 Family members and relatives of a leather shop owner staged protest demonstration on Tuesday in Kottayam city of Kerala after the shop owner committed suicide over alleged harassment by Karnataka Bank branch staff members.

The deceased shop owner has been identified as K.C Binu.

The protesting family members and relatives carried the dead body to bank alleging that Binu committed suicide under duress after the bank officials asked him to repay the loan.

Binu, who owned a leather ship at Aymanam near Kottayam, was found hanging at his home on Monday.

“My father had availed loan of Rs five lakh. He took this extreme step due to the harassment of the bank officials. He could not bear the harassment meted out to him by the officials,” said his grieving daughter.

Following the protests by the family members, the youth wing of the CPI-M and the traders’ body came out in large numbers and laid a siege of the Karnataka Bank office.

Kottayam legislator Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan told the media persons that bank officials should have a humane approach.

However, to pacify the protesters, Kottayam SP K. Karthik intervened and pacified the protesting people.

“I have spoken to them and heard their complaint. I have asked the Kottayam Deputy Superintend of Police to enquire and furnish a report,” said Karthik.

Following the assurance from the police, the protesters and the family members called off their protest.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor