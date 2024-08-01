Kerala Landslide: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi Departs for Wayanad with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday headed to Wayanad to take stock of the situation in the Kerala constituency that was rocked by devastating landslides in which the death toll has risen to 167 and hundreds more still missing.

Two massive landslides struck Mundakkai and Churalmala in Wayanad in the early hour of July 30, causing extensive destruction. Rescue operations are being intensified, political leaders are engaged in discussions, and financial aid is being mobilised for the region. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were scheduled to visit Wayanad on Wednesday morning, but the authorities informed them that they would not be able to land due to incessant rain and adverse weather conditions.

"Priyanka and I were scheduled to visit Wayanad tomorrow to meet with families affected by the landslide and take stock of the situation. However, due to incessant rains and adverse weather conditions, we have been informed by the authorities that we will not be able to land. I want to assure the people of Wayanad that we will visit as soon as possible. In the meantime, we will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide all necessary assistance. Our thoughts are with the people of Wayanad at this difficult time," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X on July 30.

167 people have been declared dead in the aftermath of the landslides as per the Kerala Revenue Department. According to sources from the Department of Information and Public Relations (PRD) Control Room in Wayanad, 96 victims have been identified, including 77 men, 67 women, and 22 children. Post-mortem examinations have been conducted on 166 bodies and 49 body parts. A total of 75 bodies have been handed over to relatives.