Kerala Landslides: Rahul Gandhi Urges Government to Declare Wayanad Calamity a National Disaster

In a call for urgent action, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, urged the government on Wednesday to classify the recent disaster in Kerala's Wayanad as a national disaster. Addressing the House during Zero Hour, Gandhi also advocated for increased compensation for the affected residents.

Stating the need to declare the Wayanad landslides a national disaster, he said, "I saw it with my own eyes. I visited many different places where the disaster took place. In some cases, an entire family is gone, with just one person remaining, sometimes an adult or a child."

During his address in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi not only called for the Wayanad disaster to be declared a national disaster but also expressed gratitude to those who assisted during the crisis. Highlighting the severity of the situation, Gandhi reported that over 200 people have died and many are still missing, with the eventual casualty count potentially surpassing 400. He commended the state governments of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, as well as the central forces and the army, for their vital roles in the rescue operations.

Gandhi also highlighted the unity shown by communities. "It is heartening to see all communities coming together to help people, regardless of different ideologies," he noted