Kerala Landslides: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Postpone Visit to Landslide-Hit Wayanad Amid Extreme Weather Conditions

After the devastating landslide in Kerala's Wayanad district that claimed the lives of several people, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that they will not be able to visit Wayanad due to extreme weather conditions and incessant rains.

Sharing a post on her X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "My brothers and Sisters in Wayanad, Even though we cannot come to Wayanad tomorrow, our hearts are with you at this tragic hour and we are praying for all of you."

Priyanka and I were scheduled to visit Wayanad tomorrow to meet with families affected by the landslide and take stock of the situation.



However, due to incessant rains and adverse weather conditions we have been informed by authorities that we will not be able to land.



I… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 30, 2024

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi also took to his official X handle and said, "Priyanka and I were scheduled to visit Wayanad tomorrow to meet with families affected by the landslide and take stock of the situation. However, due to incessant rains and adverse weather conditions, we have been informed by authorities that we will not be able to land."

Assuring people that they would visit as soon as possible, Rahul Gandhi added further, "I want to assure the people of Wayanad that we will visit as soon as possible. In the meantime, we will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide all necessary assistance. Our thoughts are with the people of Wayanad at this difficult time."

Meanwhile, Congress MP KC Venugopal, while speaking with ANI, said, "We decided to go to Wayanad as early as possible. But the rescue operation is going on... We do not want to disturb that. So, we thought we would go through Mysuru, but now we have got reports that Mysuru airport weather airport is also not good. We are exploring the possibilities, it may be postponed for a day or two but we will go..."

Also Read | Wayanad Landslides: Death Toll Climbs to 143; Bad Weather Disrupts Rescue Operation in Kerala.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday that 93 bodies have been recovered and 128 people have been injured after massive landslides hit hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala's Wayanad district. He further said that 3,069 people are in 45 relief camps in Wayanad alone, and five ministers are coordinating the efforts of the relief and rescue operations.

Addressing the press conference, Vijayan said, "The landslide in Wayanad is a heart-wrenching disaster. There was extremely heavy rainfall. An entire area has been wiped out. We have recovered 93 bodies so far, but the numbers may change. There are 128 people receiving treatment for injuries. Many who went to sleep last night have been swept away."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered assistance after 93 people died and 128 were injured following massive landslides in Wayanad.