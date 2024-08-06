Kerala Landslides: Reliance Foundation Announces On-Ground Relief for Communities of Wayanad

The Reliance Foundation has announced immediate relief and long-term development plans to assist the communities affected by the recent landslides in Wayanad. In partnership with government authorities and local disaster management teams, the foundation's teams are actively working on the ground to offer comprehensive support to the impacted areas, according to the Foundation's statement.

Teams from the Reliance Foundation have been providing immediate relief to those in camps, including essential items such as milk and fruits for proper nutrition. The Foundation has pledged to offer comprehensive support to the severely affected district over the coming weeks and months, focusing on immediate, mid-term, and long-term assistance. This will include sustainable initiatives aimed at improving disaster prevention, strengthening early warning systems, and enhancing early action measures.

Expressing grief at the unprecedented events in Kerala, Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, of Reliance Foundation, said, "We are deeply pained by the suffering of the people of Wayanad and the immense damage caused by the landslides. At this time of extreme sorrow, our hearts go out to every single person and family who has been affected. Our Reliance Foundation teams on the ground are supporting the immediate response, recovery and long-term requirements for the people of the district. We stand by the people of Kerala in this difficult time."

The foundation's multi-faceted commitment to Wayanad encompasses providing food and nutrition, toiletries, hygiene essentials, and temporary shelters for the affected populations. Additionally, they are supplying bedding, solar lanterns, and torches. The support extends to education, reliable connectivity, and psycho-social assistance, including counseling for individuals affected by trauma, with the help of expert professionals.

