Kerala leaders unite in extending Onam greetings

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 4 As Kerala marks the peak of its Onam festivities, leaders across the political spectrum have extended greetings, each highlighting the festival’s timeless message of equality, harmony, and unity.

Friday (September 5) is the most important event of Onam - Thiru Onam. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his Onam message, underlined the universal nature of the celebration.

He described Onam as a festival that transcends divisions, bringing Malayalis together across the world in a spirit of brotherhood and compassion.

“Our goal must be to build a Kerala of prosperity, equality, and happiness, where no one is left behind. This Onam should give us energy and inspiration in that journey,” he said.

At the same time, he cautioned against forces spreading sectarianism and hatred, urging people to uphold Kerala’s image as a land of unity and peace.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan, in his greeting, called Onam a “celebration of pride for all Malayalis, beyond caste and religion".

He said the festival evokes memories of a time when families and communities came together as equals, setting aside hardships and anxieties.

“Every celebration gives us strength and confidence to move forward. Let this Onam bring joy and resilience for the future,” he said.

Legislative Assembly Speaker A.N. Shamseer reflected on the cultural depth of the festival, calling it inseparable from Malayali identity.

He described Onam as a diverse and vibrant celebration blending nature, cuisine, and traditional games across Kerala. Yet, he noted, all Malayalis uphold one unifying ideal -- the egalitarian Maveli Nadu.

Quoting E.M.S. Namboodiripad’s essay One Crore Malayalis, he recalled how the legend of Mahabali, who treated all people equally, has deeply shaped Kerala’s imagination.

“Every Onam is a call for a society of trust, love, and equality,” he said.

Together, the leaders’ messages place the spirit of Onam above politics, reminding Malayalis that the festival’s true strength lies in its vision of unity, prosperity, and equality.

