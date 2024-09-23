Kerala: Left backed legislator PV Anvar unfazed by rebuke from CPI(M) state secretariat

New Delhi, Sep 23 The combative Left Democratic Front (LDF) backed independent legislator PV Anwar has received a dressing down from the party’s top leadership but that seemed to have done little to break down his resolve against fighting corruption in Pinarayi Vijayan government.

He said that he has been chosen to 'stay silent' for sometime but that doesn't mean that he will back down from his demands. The development assumes importance in light of the fact that Kerala Assembly’s session is set to begin from October 4 and Opposition may use graft charges to corner Vijayan government.

The slew of allegations by PV Anwar has already left the Left leadership embarrassed and rattled as he enjoys the backing of ruling party in the state.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Sunday, himself took a stand against his allegations and said that he should desist from an approach that ‘weakens’ the party. He publicly criticized MLA P. V. Anvar, asserting that the Nilambur legislator does not truly represent leftist ideals as he had a past with Congress party.

It’s for a month now that the 'whistleblower' Left backed independent legislator has been giving headache to the ruling Left CPI-M in general and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in particular.

Anvar has been taking pot shots at Vijayan, accusing him of shielding his political secretary P. Sasi and Kerala Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M.R. Ajith Kumar.

CPI-M’s highest decision-making body also rejected his 'revelations' and asked him to behave in the manner in which a ‘Left ’ legislator and worker should behave.

Two things happened after this and that has baffled many in the Left who has been following Anvar closely. Firstly, he wrote in his social media account that for the time being he has decided to keep quiet as he has given in writing to both Vijayan and also CPI-M state secretary M V Govindan. He has been promised investigation and subsequent action on all his complaints and grievances. Also, he removed the picture that was there along with CM Vijayan in his hugely popular social media page and in its place, a new picture has come where he is seen in the midst of the ordinary people.

According to a noted media critic, speculations are whether he will hold fort or fizzle out after strong rebuke by the party. A similarity is being drawn between him and former seven time legislator P C George.

“George was a rolling stone in politics and rolled for a while and since joining the BJP, nothing is now heard of him. At the moment we will have to wait for some more time, if Anvar will be another George, but one major difference between the two is Anvar appears to have a huge support base from the disgruntled CPI-M followers, presently upset in the manner in which Vijayan is going forward and that could be a worry for the CPI-M. If Anvar plays his cards well, then he could play spoilsport for CPI-M and Vijayan,” said a political watcher.

Anvar has maintained that he has no fears for his life as his three children are backing him and huge support coming especially from the very active pro CPI-M cyber groups. However, the coming weeks will reveal if Anvar will become another George or will play spoilsport for the CPI-M.

