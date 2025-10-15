Kerala LoP Satheesan alleges CPM-BJP nexus behind delay in ED case against CM Vijayan’s son

Thiruvananthapuram Oct 15 Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly V.D. Satheesan on Wednesday reiterated the political nexus between the CPI(M) and BJP for the stalling of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case against the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s son in the Lavalin corruption investigation.

“The repeated delays in procedural action indicate deliberate political interference to protect certain interests,” said Satheesan. He stated that the CPI(M) mouthpiece appears to either ignore or deliberately misrepresent facts related to the ED notice.

“Everyone in Kerala has seen the news published by Manorama regarding the notice. The first page was issued initially, followed by the second, though the notice itself has three pages. There is nothing inaccurate in the report, and the ED has confirmed issuing it,” Satheesan said. He stressed that clarity on the case was required from the Chief Minister on whether the notice pertained to the Life Mission case or the Lavalin case.

“The ED has now confirmed it relates to the Lavalin case. Questions remain over why the ED has not proceeded with further action, even though procedural lapses such as non-receipt or absences were cited,” the Congress leader asked.

Satheesan highlighted that the case has been adjourned 35-36 times, often coinciding with CBI lawyers claiming illness. He alleged a tacit understanding of the two parties is behind these repeated delays.

“The notice, issued in 2023, was followed by meetings between senior police officials and RSS leaders, which initially were denied and later admitted,” said Satheesan. He also linked subsequent political events — including alleged disruptions during the Thrissur Pooram festival and efforts to secure a BJP victory in the Lok Sabha election.

According to Satheesan, the ED’s actions, or lack thereof, and the protection of certain BJP leaders in the Kodakkara black money case are all connected to this notice, reinforcing his claim of a CPI(M)-BJP political nexus undermining justice.

The Opposition leader demanded transparency and urged immediate procedural action in the ED case to prevent political interference from undermining the rule of law.

