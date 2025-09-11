Kerala LoP Satheesan demands accountability from CM Vijayan over police brutality

Kochi, Sep 11 Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accusing him of remaining silent amid a surge of police brutality cases reported from across Kerala.

The remarks came a day after the custodial assault at Kunnamkulam Police Station made headlines. Fresh reports on Thursday alleged that police in Wayanad assaulted a man simply for not wearing his mask properly.

“Despite clear evidence, including videos from police stations obtained under the Right to Information Act, the Chief Minister -- who also holds the Home portfolio -- has chosen to remain silent. Who is he protecting? Who does he fear?” asked Satheesan.

He demanded stern action, including the dismissal of officers involved.

“The Chief Minister has a constitutional and moral duty to respond when allegations of custodial torture surface. Instead, he is running away from responsibility. If the State Police chief is to respond on his behalf, then what need is there for political leadership? Let officials govern then,” said a peeved Satheesan.

The Opposition Leader also criticised what he described as a lack of scrutiny by the media.

“When we delay a response by even a day, there is uproar. But the Chief Minister has been silent for days on these brutal incidents, and not a single evening debate has been held. Why this double standard?” he asked.

He further alleged that the police were acting more like a “criminal gang” than a law enforcement body.

“The children of ordinary families are being mercilessly beaten, subjected to atrocities not inflicted even on murderers or gangsters. In the TP murder case, police allegedly took the accused to five-star hotels and bought them liquor, while innocent people are being thrashed in custody. Is this policing or gang rule?” asked Satheesan.

The Leader of Opposition insisted that Home Department-related allegations must be answered directly by the Chief Minister, not by Education Minister V. Sivankutty or anyone else.

“We will ensure the Chief Minister is forced to respond. He cannot run away forever,” he said.

The Assembly is all set to meet for a fresh session next week.

