Kerala LoP Satheesan writes to Meta, requesting not to block viral Sabarimala gold theft parody song

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 19 Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V.D. Satheesan has written to Meta Platforms Inc., urging the social media major not to remove links to a satirical song linked to the alleged gold theft parody at the Sabarimala temple, warning that any takedown without a court order would amount to unconstitutional restraint on free speech.

In his letter, Satheesan referred to reports suggesting that the Kerala Police had approached social media platforms, including those operated by Meta, seeking the removal of links to the song titled “Pottiye Kettiye”, which has been circulating online in connection with the alleged disappearance of gold from the Sabarimala temple premises.

The Opposition leader noted that the Thiruvananthapuram Cyber Police have registered a case in connection with the creation and circulation of the song.

However, he underlined that there is, as of now, no judicial verdict, court order or statutory direction mandating the removal of the content.

Citing consistent rulings of the Supreme Court, Satheesan said the right to freedom of speech and expression could not be curtailed unless a clear and legally established violation of law was demonstrated.

In a democracy governed by the rule of law, he argued, any restriction on speech must strictly adhere to due process.

Satheesan emphasised that parody and satire are well-recognised forms of artistic expression protected under the Constitution, subject only to reasonable restrictions imposed through lawful and judicially sanctioned means.

He cautioned that administrative or police requests, in the absence of a competent court order, should not form the basis for content removal.

Such actions, he warned, could amount to prior restraint, set an unhealthy precedent for censorship and cause irreparable harm to content creators.

Allowing law-enforcement agencies to secure takedowns without judicial scrutiny would erode constitutional safeguards and chill legitimate expression, the letter said.

In this context, Satheesan urged Meta to refrain from removing or disabling access to links related to the song unless a competent court of law issues a clear and specific directive to that effect.

Alternatively, he said, Meta could act only if, upon an independent assessment, the content is found to be in clear violation of its own Community Standards.

The letter comes amid heightened political controversy surrounding the alleged Sabarimala gold theft and growing concerns over the use of police powers to curb online criticism and satire in Kerala.

