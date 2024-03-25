Kerala LoP urges Centre to help rescue Keralites stuck in Ukraine

Thiruvananthapuram, March 25 Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Kerala Assembly V.D. Satheesan on Monday wrote to External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar seeking his intervention in repatriation of three Kerala men, who were forced to fight for the Russian Army in Ukraine, and also initiate a probe against the recruitment agencies involved in illegal trafficking.

“It is disturbing to learn that three young men from Kerala are among those stranded in war-torn Ukraine after being lured with the promise of a lucrative employment in Russia, only to be forced to engage in the continuing conflict,” said Satheesan.

Satheesan pointed out that according to the relatives of the three men, they were taken to Russia by a recruitment agency with the promise of a salary of Rs 2.5 lakh.

“But when they arrived, their passports and mobile phones were confiscated and were then forced to fight for Russia against Ukraine. It is learned that some of them are injured and their families back home have raised serious apprehension on the safety of the youths stranded in Ukraine,” said Satheesan.

“I believe that this is part of a trafficking network that entice young men to work in Russia and send them for the war.I urge your good self to make every effort to bring back all of those who are stuck in the combat zone and to initiate a comprehensive investigation against these recruitment agencies that form part of a large illegal trafficking network,” added Satheesan.

