Kerala magistrate transferred due to bad behaviour towards lawyers

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 22 A Kerala First Class Judicial Magistrate has been transferred after complaints from lawyers of bad behaviour.

Lenin Das was posted as a temporary magistrate in Tirur, Malappuram district.

Earlier this week, the Kerala High Court Advocates' Association (KHCAA) wrote a letter to Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, A.J. Desai demanding action as Das was using derogatory language towards the lawyers.

In its letter, the Association also complained of misconduct by the magistrate.

Following this, Das was transferred to Kannur.

According to the transfer order, the magistrate will have to join his new post at Kannur in the next four days.

