Kerala: Man bludgeons cousin to death for not feeding dog, arrested

Koppam Police on Sunday arrested a person accused of allegedly beating his 21-year-old cousin to death over not feeding his dog, officials said.

On Friday, Harshad (21) was allegedly bludgeoned by his cousin, Hakeem (27), for not feeding the latter's dog.

Harshad was rushed to the Hospital but succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

"Last Friday, a 21-year-old boy was beaten to death by his cousin in Perumbrathody, Mulayankavu in the Palakkad district of Kerala. Harshad was beaten up with a dog belt and a wooden stick. The injured was taken to hospital by Hakeem along with his friends stating his cousin was fallen from the roof of his house where they both stayed," Koppam Police said.

"However, Doctors were sure that the deceased was brutally beaten up as it was evident by the marks on his body," police added.

Harshad succumbed to injuries. "Broken ribs and internal bleeding were the cause of his death," police said further.

According to the police, Harshad and Hakeem stayed together and did mobile cable work at Perumbrathody. Hakeem thrashed Harshad for not feeding his dog.

( With inputs from ANI )

