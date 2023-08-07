Kerala: Man dies after car explodes while parking in Mavelikkara
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 7, 2023 09:22 AM 2023-08-07T09:22:30+5:30 2023-08-07T09:22:56+5:30
In a tragic incident, a 35-year-old man died after his car exploded with a loud noise in Kandiyoor, Mavelikkara. The deceased has been identified as Krishna Prakash.
The incident happened at 12.30 am on Monday when he was about to enter his house. Krishna Prakash runs a computer firm near Mavelikkara Girls School.