Kerala: Man dies after car explodes while parking in Mavelikkara

Published: August 7, 2023

In a tragic incident, a 35-year-old man died after his car exploded with a loud noise in Kandiyoor, Mavelikkara. The deceased has been identified as Krishna Prakash.

The incident happened at 12.30 am on Monday when he was about to enter his house. Krishna Prakash runs a computer firm near Mavelikkara Girls School.

