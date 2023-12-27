Kerala man found guilty of murdering 11-year-old daughter

Kochi, Dec 27 A court in Kerala's Kochi on Wednesday found Sanu Mohan, an interior design businessman, guilty of murdering his 11-year-old daughter.

The court will hand out the punishment for the crime, later in the day.

The incident had created shock when the body of a girl, Vaiga, was found in a river side near here in 2021 March.

Though the police started their probe immediately, Mohan remained untraced. The police got crucial CCTV visuals of him crossing the Kerala border on his vehicle.

Later after around five weeks of Mohan being on the run by hiding in a few southern India states and in Goa, in April he was nabbed from Karnataka.

He admitted that he did the crime as he did not want his daughter to live after he went completely broke. His business in Mumbai had failed and he had ended up with a huge liability.

For enacting the crime he first dropped his wife at her house in Alappuzha and then came to his apartment here.

He carried food and laced her juice with liquor and after she felt unconscious she was strangled to death.

Then he carried her body and threw it at a river side and drove away out of the state.

