Kerala man hacks wife to death, confesses on Facebook live before surrendering

Kollam, Sep 22 A shocking incident unfolded in Punalur, Kollam district in Kerala, on Monday, when a 45-year-old man hacked his wife to death and announced the crime on Facebook Live before surrendering to the police.

The victim, Shalini (40), was killed at her mother’s residence in Charuvila near here.

She had been living there for some time due to alleged harassment from her husband, Isaac.

Shalini, employed as a caretaker at a local school, was preparing to leave for work when Isaac barged in and attacked her with a sharp weapon.

At the time, one of their two children was present.

The child’s screams alerted neighbours, who rushed to the spot and informed police.

Shortly after committing the murder, Isaac went live on Facebook, admitting to the crime and levelling grave allegations against his wife.

In the video, he claimed that Shalini had pledged household gold without his knowledge, frequently disobeyed him, and wanted to live a “luxurious life” with her mother.

He also alleged she behaved arrogantly and changed jobs unnecessarily.

“I killed my wife because she pawned our gold and never listened to me. We have two children, one of them battling cancer, yet she chose to live with her mother,” Isaac declared in the video.

Following the broadcast, Isaac surrendered at the Punalur police station.

He has been taken into custody and is being interrogated.

Police confirmed that the Facebook Live confession will form crucial evidence in the case, along with testimonies from neighbours and Shalini’s family.

Preliminary investigation points to long-standing domestic disputes as the motive.

Authorities said the murder has sent shockwaves through the community, especially as the crime occurred in front of the couple’s child. Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor