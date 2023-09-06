Kerala man held for killing, burying younger brother

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 6 A man was arrested for killing his younger brother and burying him in the compound of their home here in Thiruvallam, on Wednesday.

The crime surfaced on Wednesday after Baby, the aged mother of Raj and Binu, approached the Thiruvallam Police station with a complaint that Raj has been missing since the last week of August.

Soon, the police soon got into action and after intense questioning, Binu admitted that a brawl had broken out and in the melee he hit his brother Raj who died.

As per locals, since there used to be frequent fights between the brothers, they never bothered to interfere.

While Raj was a worker in a construction industry, Binu was mostly unemployed and would be home mostly.

Baby told the police that during Onam festivities, she had gone to her relatives house and upon returning despite asking Binu numerous times where Raj is, she failed to get a proper reply.

The woman got suspicious when she saw a mango tree planted in a pit which was dug many months back.

On sustained questioning, Binu confessed to have buried his brother's body in the pit.

The police dug the pit and exhumed the body. Forensic experts also arrived and are carrying out their investigation.

Binu is presently in police custody.

According to the locals, Binu is not of sound mind and is a loner.

