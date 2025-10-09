Kerala man strangles wife in hospital, jumps to death

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 9 A man allegedly killed his wife before jumping off a SUT Hospital building leading to his death in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

First the husband strangled his ailing wife to death and then jumped from the hospital building, succumbing to his injuries hours later on Thursday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Jayanthi and Bhasuran, residents of Karakulam.

Jayanthi, a kidney patient, had been admitted to the hospital on October 1 for dialysis and other treatment.

According to preliminary police findings, Bhasuran used an electric bed charging cable to strangle her in the hospital room around midnight.

He then jumped from the fifth floor of the hospital in an attempt to end his life.

Critically injured, he was shifted to the intensive care unit of the same hospital but died during treatment on Thursday morning.

Hospital authorities immediately alerted the police, who have launched a full investigation.

Police said financial strain linked to medical expenses appears to be the key motive behind the tragedy.

The couple's daughter, who was present in the city, told police that her parents were struggling to meet mounting hospital costs.

Their elder son lives abroad.

Relatives told investigators that Bhasuran had been under severe emotional distress due to his wife's prolonged illness, which may have triggered the incident.

Police added that a clearer picture will emerge once all witness statements are recorded.

The shocking event has cast a shadow regarding the mental health and financial burden faced by families dealing with chronic illness.

"The exact reason will be established after a detailed investigation," police officials said.

A case of murder and unnatural death has been registered. Authorities are also examining hospital CCTV footage and other evidence.

The incident has sparked a wider debate on the need for stronger support systems for families under financial and emotional strain.

