Kerala man, who hacked 6-year-old daughter to death, jumps to death out of train

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 15 A Kerala man, convicted for hacking to death his 6-year-old daughter in June this year, on Friday died after jumping out of a train in which he was being taken to a jail, officials said.

Sree Mahesh, 36, who had hacked his daughter to death at his house in Mavelikera in Alappuzha district, was being taken from a court in Alappuzha to the Central jail here.

According to the police, around 2.50 p.m. Mahesh said that he wanted to go to the toilet.

Reaching the door of the moving train, he pushed aside the two police officials accompanying him and jumped out of the moving train.

He was taken to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Mahesh is reported to suffer from a personality disorder and his condition worsened after his wife committed suicide earlier. Incidentally Mahesh, after being arrested in June, tried to commit suicide at a jail which he was housed by slashing his neck with a blade.

