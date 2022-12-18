Kerala man who hacked partner to death found hanging in jail

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 18 A person, accused of hacking his partner to death here, was found hanging in the toilet of the district jail here on Sunday.

Rakesh (49) was in a live-in relationship with Sindhu (48) on Thursday hacked her to death in broad daylight on a busy road.

Sindhu had multiple injuries on her neck and hands and died on the spot. Rakesh was later arrested by the police and remanded to judicial custody.

Police said that he was displaying mental imbalance immediately after his arrest.

Rakesh and Sindhu were both married earlier and were classmates in a local school. They were staying together for the past 12 years. Recently Rakesh was estranged from Sindhu and she was living with her sister while Rakesh was staying alone.

Questions have been raised as to why Rakesh was not given proper security at the jail even after he was showing mental imbalances. A former police officer, who did not want to be named, told , "Police have said that Rakesh was showing mental imbalances ever since he was taken into custody. Then why were the jail authorities were callous about him. There should have been a round-the-clock watch on the prisoner as such people are prone to suicide and other acts."

