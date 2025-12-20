Kerala: Massive Fire Broke Out at Plastic Manufacturing Unit in Kannur's Thalassery; No Injuries Reported

Major fire broke out at plastic manufacturing unit in Thalassery in Kerala's Kannur district. This incident occurred on Saturday, December 20, 2025 afternoon. According to ANI report, multiple fire and rescue units were rushed to the scene and are working to bring the blaze under control.

Fire erupted in the afternoon, and fire tenders arrived promptly after receiving the alert. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. There has been no immediate confirmation of casualties, and the details regarding any loss of life or damage to property and manufactured goods are still being assessed.

Police and fire department officials are on site, and further information is pending as firefighting operations continue. (With Ani input)

In separate incident, a fire broke out at the BSNL office on Anna Salai on Saturday morning, creating panic in the busy commercial stretch. Luckily, no injuries were reported as the office was closed for the holiday. Officials said the blaze was first noticed around 9:30 am when a security guard spotted thick smoke rising from the second floor. Fire and rescue teams rushed to the site, deploying at least five fire tenders and ten metro water tankers.

Preliminary investigations suggest that an electrical short circuit, possibly caused by a battery explosion in one of the rooms, may have triggered the fire. The flames spread quickly through cable lines, affecting the third, fourth, and sixth floors, while authorities continue to probe the exact cause.