Kerala may opt for Gaya rubber dam project for Pamba, says Bihar Minister

Patna, Sep 7 The Kerala government may opt for the rubber dam project of Bihar to maintain adequate water levels in the Pamba River.

The river is known for water sports, especially boat-racing every year in Kerala, but as water level is not maintained all year old, the organizers are hard pressed.

Sanjay Kumar Jha, the water resource development minister of Bihar claimed that Bihar has shown a new path to the country in water management.

In a tweet, Jha said: “We are highly pleased after learning that the Kerala government is considering the rubber dam model of Gaya which was built on Falgu river near historic and religiously important Vishnupad temple.”

The Vishnupad temple is located on the bank of Falgu River in Gaya district. This is the place where people from across the world come here for the 'Pind Daan'. As the water level of the Falgu River is uneven and faces scarcity of water, the Bihar government has built a rubber dam to provide water throughout the year for pilgrims to perform rituals.

The dam was inaugurated in September last year by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and isIndia’s longest rubber dam

