Kerala Minister accuses Cong of ‘saffronisation’, warns media against acting as BJP-RSS mouthpiece

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 30 Kerala’s Education and Labour Minister V. Sivankutty on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, alleging that the party has completed its “saffronisation” both at the national level and in Kerala, and has effectively turned into a recruitment agency for the RSS.

Addressing the media, Sivankutty cautioned sections of the press against functioning as public relations platforms for what he described as an “unholy Congress-BJP alliance”.

“At a time when Indian democracy is under severe strain, the Congress has chosen silence and submission,” he alleged, drawing parallels with former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao’s silence during the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992. “That silence was for whom? The same obedience continues even today,” he said.

He pointed out that after Shashi Tharoor and Digvijaya Singh, senior leader Salman Khurshid had also come out in praise of the RSS, underscoring what he termed the Congress’s ideological drift.

Turning to Kerala politics, Sivankutty alleged that the Congress-BJP nexus had moved beyond rhetoric and was manifesting through “practical experiments” on the ground. He cited the Mattathur grama panchayat election results as evidence of what he termed blatant vote trading.

“Numbers do not lie,” he said, listing instances where Congress votes collapsed sharply in wards won by the BJP. In Nooluvalli ward, he said, the BJP won while the Congress secured just 44 votes; in Korechal ward, the Congress got 58 votes when the BJP emerged victorious; and in Murikkungal ward, where the UDF won, the BJP polled only 66 votes.

“This is not adjustment politics, this is blatant vote trading,” Sivankutty alleged, accusing the Congress of sharing votes with anyone to defeat the LDF.

Despite this, he pointed out, the LDF emerged as the single largest party in Mattathur with 10 seats, dealing a setback to what he called a communal alliance.

The Minister also referred to the revelation by Mattathur panchayat member K.R. Ouseph, who claimed that DCC leaders had asked cadres to go slow on booth-level work during the Thrissur Lok Sabha election.

According to Sivankutty, the BJP’s victory and improved vote share in Thrissur were facilitated by this “covert vote transfer”.

He further alleged that Congress leaders such as K. Muraleedharan and Sabarinath had come out in support of BJP demands, including the call by a BJP councilor for CPI(M) MLA V.K. Prasanth to vacate his office in Thiruvananthapuram.

Branding the allegation that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was an “agent of the Prime Minister” as an RSS narrative, Sivankutty said it was shameful that Congress leaders were amplifying it.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor