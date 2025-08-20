Kerala minister Cherian backs CPI-M's Govindan in 'leaked letter' controversy

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 20 Kerala Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian on Wednesday came out in strong defence of CPI(M) state secretary M.V. Govindan, who is facing mounting criticism from the opposition over a controversial "leaked letter" that allegedly details financial irregularities involving senior party leaders.

Both the Congress-led UDF and the BJP have sharpened their attack, accusing Govindan and other CPI(M) leaders of maintaining "stoic silence" on the issue.

The opposition claims the letter points to grave "corruption" at the highest levels of the ruling party.

Dismissing the allegations outright, Cherian said the controversy was nothing but a recycled attempt to "malign" the CPI(M).

"This issue surfaced in online media a few years back. Now, with nothing substantial to target the party, the mainstream media is trying to revive the issue. It's a futile attempt," he told IANS.

Cherian vouched for Govindan's integrity, describing him as a "clean personality" who has never tolerated wrongdoing.

"I have known him for several decades. He is deeply committed to party ideology, and none has ever questioned his credentials," Cherian asserted.

The minister also rejected attempts to drag Govindan's son into the controversy.

"His only passion is films, which he is completely dedicated to. He has no time for anything beyond that. I fail to understand why his name has been needlessly brought in," said Cherian.

The controversy was triggered by Chennai-based businessman Muhammad Sharshad, who alleged that certain CPI(M) leaders were involved in illegal financial transactions.

He claimed supporting documents from his complaint were leaked and later surfaced in a case in New Delhi.

On Tuesday, Govindan served a legal notice to Sharshad demanding an unconditional apology within three days for making what he termed "malicious and defamatory" allegations.

The notice warned that failure to comply would lead to legal action.

According to reports, the controversial letter alleges that top CPI(M) leaders and ministers engaged in hawala and reverse hawala transactions.

It claims that a Chennai-based company was floated to act as a conduit for bringing in foreign funds, which were then diverted into the accounts of party leaders.

"For a while, the media was behind Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. When that failed, the focus shifted to our secretary," Cherian remarked.

