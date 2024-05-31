Kerala Minister denies allegation of K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar of temple ritual

Thiruvananthapuram, May 31 Kerala State Minister of Devasoms K. Radhakrishnan on Friday denied the allegations of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar that a ritual involving animal sacrifice (black magic) is taking place in one of the temples of Kerala to bring trouble to the Congress government in Karnataka.

Radhakrishnan said that the Kerala government would look into the allegations made by the Shivakumar.

“I am certain that no such thing is taking place at any temple in Kerala. However, the Kerala government will investigate if such a thing is taking place,” the minister said.

On Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar said that his political detractors are conducting a Shatru Bhairavi Yaga, in Raja Rajeshwari temple, a ritual involving animal sacrifice, to bring trouble to the Congress government in Karnataka, at a temple in Kerala.

“We have information that 21 red goats, three buffaloes, 21 black sheep and five pigs are being sacrificed for this black magic. Let them do whatever they want to do. The divine power I believe in is stronger,” Shivakumar said.

Meanwhile, the officials of the Kannur-based Raja Rajeshwari temple strongly rejected the allegations.

“It’s most unfortunate that he has taken our temple’s name. We have also investigated and nothing was found. We know such a thing will never happen at our temple. It is wrong to make baseless allegations,” said a temple official.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor