Kerala Minister seeks Centre's help for continuation of studies of students who returned from Ukraine, suggests inter-govt dialogue

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal on Friday sought the Central government's help for the continuation of studies of the students who returned to India from war-hit Ukraine and expressed the need for an inter-government dialogue.

Speaking tohere today, Balagopal said, "Getting their certificates and other documents back is a very critical issue, since they had to immediately come back from their respective universities. Continuation of their education is a major issue. The Central government's help is needed for all these things. Whether their education will continue online, or some other measure is needed, for all this Central government's help is needed. An inter-government dialogue is needed."

The Minister announced the setting up of a special cell and an amount of Rs 10 crore as support to the students.

"But for this, facilitation is needed. They need a lot of support. That's why a special cell is being set up and Rs 10 crores for supporting them and also to prepare a data bank of students studying abroad," he said.

Balagopal further hinted at the talks for the online education of returnee students.

"The number of students is around 18,000 across India. In Kerala, more than 2,500 students are there. We will need a detailed study and help from the Centre. I think within a short span, something will be decided. Discussions are also going on between countries. Some talk of online education is taking place for the time being. This is a serious issue and will be solved. It's not an easy thing to give some seats to these students in our colleges. It's not 100 or 200 students we are talking about," said the Minister.

Meanwhile, India has evacuated over 20,000 of its citizens from war-hit Ukraine under Operation Ganga. Earlier today, more flights carrying many Indian students from the City of Sumy in North-Eastern Ukraine landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

( With inputs from ANI )

