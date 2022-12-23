Kerala Minister writes to Maharashtra CM to investigate death of 10-yr-old cycle polo player

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on Friday urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to take steps to conduct a detailed investigation into the death of 10-year-old cycle polo player Fatima Nida Shihabuddin.

Fatima, a Kerala team member who went to Maharashtra's Nagpur to participate in the National Cycle Polo Sub-Junior Championship, died on Thursday in Nagpur.

Sivankutty in a letter to Shinde said, "I would like to request you to take steps to conduct a detailed investigation into the death of Fatima Nida Shihabuddin, a member of the Kerala team who had come to Nagpur, Maharashtra to participate in the National Cycle Polo Sub-Junior Championship (December 22 to 30, 2022)."

The Kerala Minister also requested to probe the allegation that the child was not given proper medical assistance.

"Allegations that the child did not receive better medical care should also be included in the term of investigation. All assistance related to the investigation will be provided by the Kerala government. We will await your earnest action in this regard," he further said.

10-year-old, Fatima, a cycle polo player from Ammalpooza village of Kerala, died in Nagpur on Thursday.

Dhantoli Police has registered a case of accidental death and further investigation is underway.

Fatima came with the team to play in the national tournament. Nagpur District and Maharashtra Association organised the competition on Thursday at Sadbhavna Nagar ground located in Darshan Colony, adjacent to KDK College.

Fatima was feeling unwell due to a stomach ache. She also vomited.

On Thursday morning, she reached Shrikrishna Hospital in Congress Nagar at around 9:30 am.

The doctor examined her and gave her an injection. Within five minutes of the injection, Fatima complained of feeling unwell. Moreover, she collapsed in front of the doctor and after that doctor declared her dead. The doctor said that the cause of the death was a cardiac attack.

( With inputs from ANI )

