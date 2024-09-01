Kerala MLA says state police ADG acting like 'criminal'

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 1 Controversial CPI(M) backed Independent legislator P.V. Anvar has equated Kerala's Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), in charge of Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar to a notorious criminal who has 'modelled himself like fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim'.

Anvar also said that the political secretary to the Chief Minister, P. Sasi, who is in charge of the police, was not doing his job as specified by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The MLA said that Sasi was a failure.

In a press conference at Malappuram on Sunday, the second-term MLA, who has been a controversial figure, charged that the ADGP has colluded in several illegal and shady dealings.

The Nilambur MLA also said that Ajith Kumar‘s wife was also involved in his dealings, but added that he won't say much about her being a woman.

Anvar also said that he had several phone recordings of police officers and added that there were major revelations that he would bring out later.

On Saturday, Anvar leaked a recorded telephonic conversation between him and Pathanamthitta Superintendent of Police, Sujith Das.

The SP was heard saying that the ADGP had taken Rs 2 crore as a bribe from a person and that Ajith Kumar had kept his confidants as Thrissur and Palakkad SPs and was using them for monetary benefits.

State police chief Sheikh Darwesh Sahib had directed Sujith Das to go on leave for three days after the phone conversation was leaked.

Former Home Minister of Kerala and senior Congress leader Thiruvanchur Radhakrishnan while speaking to media persons said that even a ruling party MLA has lost trust in police.

Radhakrishnan also charged that Anvar’s allegations were directed at the Chief Minister as he was also the Home Minister of the state.

Anvar has been a controversial figure and was a former Congress leader who switched his allegiance to the CPI(M) and became an independent MLA backed by the party in the 2016 Assembly elections from Nilambur Assembly seat. He repeated the win from the same seat in the 2021 Assembly elections.

On Friday, the MLA held a sit-in protest in front of the Malappuram District Police Chief's (DPC) office demanding, among other things, a crime branch inquiry under the court's observation into the disappearance of tree logs in 2021 from the official's house premises. He also alleged that the incumbent DPC S. Sasidharan was unwilling to take action on the complaints filed by a Kollam native and himself over the theft.

