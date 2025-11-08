Kerala: Mother Eliswa Vakayil declared 'blessed' at Vallarpadam Basilica

Ernakulam, Nov 8 ( IANS) In a historic and deeply spiritual moment for Kerala's Catholic community, Eliswa of the Blessed Virgin Mary -- fondly remembered as Mother Eliswa Vakayil -- was formally declared blessed on Saturday at a solemn ceremony held at the National Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Ransom in Vallarpadam.

The beatification marks a major step toward sainthood for the nun who pioneered women's religious life in Kerala more than 150 years ago.

The ceremony, attended by thousands of devotees, clergy, and representatives from various religious orders and also the representative of the Pope.

Born on October 15, 1831, at Ochanthuruth in Ernakulam, Eliswa Vakayil (religious name Eliswa of the Blessed Virgin Mary) founded the first indigenous Carmelite convent for women in 1866, which eventually gave rise to two major congregations -- the Congregation of the Mother of Carmel (CMC) under the Syro-Malabar rite, and the Congregation of the Teresian Carmelites (CTC) under the Latin rite.

After being widowed at the age of 20, she devoted her life to prayer and service, leading a simple life marked by compassion and spiritual depth.

Guided by Italian missionary Leopold Beccaro, she and her companions -- her daughter Anna and sister Thresia -- began their religious community in a humble bamboo-mat hut at Koonammavu.

Mother Eliswa's pioneering work marked a turning point for women's religious life in India, opening new paths for education and social service within the Church.

Her inclusive approach bridged the Latin and Syrian rites at a time when such collaboration was rare.

She died on July 18, 1913, and was laid to rest at St. Joseph's Convent in Varapuzha, where her tomb has since become a site of pilgrimage.

The process for her canonisation began in 2008.

Pope Francis declared her Venerable in 2023, following recognition of her heroic virtues.

The Pope later approved a miracle attributed to her intercession, paving the way for her beatification.

Mother Eliswa's life of deep faith and silent service continues to inspire generations of women.

Her personal motto, "God alone suffices", remains central to the legacy she built more than a century ago.

