Kerala mountaineer 'rescued' from Mount Denali after blizzard ordeal

Thiruvananthapuram, June 19 Sheikh Hassan Khan, a 38-year-old Kerala government employee and seasoned mountaineer, was 'rescued' from a severe blizzard at 17,000 feet on Mount Denali in Alaska, the highest peak in North America.

Khan, who has successfully scaled several major peaks across continents, was stranded along with a fellow climber during the expedition and was rescued on Wednesday.

George Mathew, Khan’s friend and former colleague, told IANS that the duo endured a harrowing wait as their food and water supplies dwindled.

“Thankfully, both have been rescued and are safe. There are no serious health concerns,” Mathew confirmed.

"Mr. Hassan Khan, along with a fellow climber from Tamil Nadu, has been located and is currently descending from Camp V to base camp," said the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Alaska, who played a key role in ensuring immediate action by the Denali Rangers.

Dispatcher Code GN193 at Denali confirmed that Tucker Chenoweth, South District Ranger at Denali National Park, successfully established contact with both climbers. They are safe and fully accounted for.

The statement said the climbers were able to self-extricate and are making their way down independently. Rangers remain in constant phone contact, providing guidance and support throughout their descent.

The crisis began on Tuesday when worsening weather conditions forced Khan and his companion to remain at their camp.

Realising the danger, they used a satellite phone to send out distress messages seeking urgent assistance.

The rescue operation gained momentum after several prominent figures intervened, including Union Minister of State for Fisheries George Kurian, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, State BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Congress MP Anto Antony, and others.

The Indian Embassy coordinated with US authorities to facilitate the successful rescue.

Khan’s family expressed immense relief, attributing his safe return to the prayers of well-wishers.

Notably, Khan had previously conquered Mount Denali in June 2023. This time, his mission was to unfurl a banner honouring the Indian Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor -- a goal that remains unfulfilled for now.

With a mountaineering record that includes summiting the highest peaks on every continent except Australia, Khan has been on a five-year sabbatical from his government job since 2023 to pursue his passion.

Reflecting on his journey, he often says, “While most people take loans to build their dream home, I take loans to chase my dream of climbing mountains.”

