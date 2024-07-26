Kerala MPs discuss CRZ, man-animal conflict with Environment Minister

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, July 26 A delegation of Kerala MPs led by AICC General Secretary (Organisation), KC Venugopal, called on Union Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, at his office on Friday.

They discussed the need for modifications to the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms and the rise in man-animal conflict.

Taking to his social media account, MP Venugopal said, “The present CRZ regulations threaten the lives and livelihoods of millions of Keralites. They require their homes as well as necessary fishing infrastructure to be recognised and be made free from the threat of being declared illegal. To resolve this, we demand that the Centre accept the Kerala Government’s draft CRZ plan, as approved by the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM) to bring urgent relief to lakhs of fisher folk of Kerala.”

Incidentally, Venugopal represents the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency where a sizeable population has issues with the CRZ.

“Similarly, the prevailing human-animal conflict has been dragging on without any credible solution. Urged the Hon’ble Minister to take urgent steps to find a solution that balances the need for wildlife protection with saving human lives,” said Venugopal.

Venugopal was accompanied by several MPs from the state and a few from the Upper House also.

