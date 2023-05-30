Kerala: Narrow escape for 3 tourists as houseboat sinks in Alappuzha lake

Alappuzha (Kerala) [India], May 30 : Three tourists had a narrow escape after a houseboat they were cruising sank in a lake at Kerala's Alappusha district on Monday, the police said.

According to Pulinkunnu police, the incident took place on Monday afternoon, and no injury to anyone was reported.

All three tourists who were in the houseboat were rescued safely, officials said.

More details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor