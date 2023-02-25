Kerala news anchor called for questioning after CPIM MP files case against him

Associate editor and prime time anchor of top Malayalam news channel, Vinu V John, Asianet News, got notice to appear in the police station and was questioned after Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem filed a case against him regarding a prime time discussion aired by the channel.

Vinu was called at the Cantonment Station and was questioned on Thursday.

The left leader who is the general secretary of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) had claimed that during a debate on Asianet News, which John anchored on March 28 2022, the news anchor "threatened" and "humiliated" him, and incited violence against him and his family.

The FIR was filed on April 28 at the Cantonment police station in Thiruvananthapuram. John has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 107, 116, 504 and 506, which relate to offences such as abetment of an offence, intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace, and criminal intimidation.

Later, the Kerala Union of Working Journalists and Press Club Trivandrum condemned the action from the Left government.

( With inputs from ANI )

