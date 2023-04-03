Kerala: NIA visits Kozhikode after Alappuzha-Kannur Express set ablaze

New Delhi [India], April 3 : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has visited Kerala's Kozhikode where three persons were killed and several others sustained burn injuries after an unidentified person splashed an inflammable substance inside the compartment of a moving train and set it ablaze, sources said.

A team of the NIA visited Kozhikode on Sunday, a few hours after the incident that occurred around 9.30 pm when the Alappuzha-Kannur Express reached Elathur Korapuzha bridge in Kozhikode.

The NIA team, including a Superintendent of Police-level officer, inquired about the train's D1 compartment which was set ablaze by the unidentified person.

Neither the NIA has taken over the case yet nor it has received any proposal from the state or the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in this regard; its personnel visit similar places after any such incident which seem to have any terror link.

However, it is yet to be declared a terror act, the NIA team assisted the state police during its inquiry on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Kozhikode Police has released a sketch of the man suspected to have set his co-passenger on fire aboard the running train in Kozhikode.

The drawing was prepared at the Elathoor police station with the help of Razak, a crucial witness in the case.

There are reports that a man who resembled the one in the sketch sought treatment at the Kannur District Hospital. The Police arrived at the hospital and collected details.

The accused is learnt to have escaped after someone pulled the chain to stop the train.

A search is on to find the assailant.

Three persons have been taken to a private hospital and five to Kozhikode medical college. At least three of the injured are women.

One of the injured persons have informed that an unidentified assailant splashed an inflammable substance, seemingly petrol or kerosene, and set the train on fire.

According to the officials, the man set fire to a passenger allegedly after an argument on board the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train near Elathur in Kozhikode district on Sunday night.

