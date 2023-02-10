Kerala: No PDA on campus, says Calicut University ahead of Valentine's Day

National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) issued a controversial letter to ITS students against public display of affection (PDA) and private 'activities' on campus saying that it was a clear violation of the institute's policies and will result in disciplinary action.The email sent by Dean (Student's Welfare) Rajanikant GK to all students on Monday says PDAs and engaging in private activities in restrooms, academic and poorly-lit areas as well as anywhere on and around the campus, can make others feel uncomfortable and distract the educational environment. "The institute has strict policies in place to ensure the safety and well-being of all students and staff, and any violation of these policies will result in disciplinary action," the letter has the warning line in bold and enlarged letters.

The letter goes on to list how PDAs and private activities in public spaces can affect others in four ways. It says PDAs create an uncomfortable atmosphere by making others feel embarrassed, which can lead to a negative and hostile environment. It says it would distract others from their academic pursuits and affect their ability to focus on studies. It adds that PDAs in public areas amount to violation of personal space of others and could make them feel violated. "Engaging in PDAs and private activities in public spaces is often seen as disrespectful to others and can harm community relations," the email added. Meanwhile NIT-C said the dean had sent an email to students against PDAs on campus after receiving complaints about the same from some students.